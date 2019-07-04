Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shareholder First National Bank Of Omaha Lowered Its Position by $1.01 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Trimmed Chicos Fas (CHS) Holding by $303,480

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 19,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,772 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 121,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 2.06 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Engine that malfunctioned on Southwest flight is ‘most reliable in the world’: Former airline CEO; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS CARRIER HAS LAUNCHED EMERGENCY RESPONSE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST DOESN’T SEE BOOKING SOFTNESS AFTER ACCIDENT LASTING; 02/05/2018 – LUV: @SouthwestAir #WN957 diverts and makes emergency landing in CLE due to busted window; 18/04/2018 – Fan Blade, Engine Cover Are Factors in Southwest Flight 1380 Engine Failure; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – LUV SAYS NEVER CONSIDERED GROUNDING PLANES WITH OLDEST ENGINES; 06/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLEW 11.7 BLN REV PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN MARCH 2018, UP 3.7 PERCENT FROM 11.3 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN MARCH 2017; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-ESTIMATES ANNUAL 2018 CASM, EXCLUDING FUEL & OIL EXPENSE AND PROFITSHARING EXPENSE, TO BE COMPARABLE WITH ANNUAL 2017’S 8.47 CENTS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 75,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 969,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 1.05 million shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 61.84% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 26/04/2018 – Sen. Manchin: Manchin Makes Good on Wager with Toomey – Delivers Chico’s Pepperoni Rolls; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – CHico – 03/12/2018 11:02 AM; 08/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS’ lntimate Apparel Brand, Soma, Debuts on QVC; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Sales Down Mid-Single Digits; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 7km WSW of Chico, CA; 04/04/2018 – Forever Fierce Revolution Emboldened by Chico’s Campaign Launches YouTube Channel With “Chicy Blinders” Video; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – Chico – 04/06/2018 03:55 PM; 05/03/2018 CHICO’S FAS INC CHS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 27/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.085 Per Share

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 724,805 shares to 737,805 shares, valued at $29.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 24,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 12,659 shares. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated accumulated 5,003 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 150 were accumulated by Bartlett Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Pub Sector Pension Board owns 71,721 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% stake. Montag A & Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 10,100 shares. Colrain Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Fmr Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 6.96M shares. 15,000 were reported by Douglass Winthrop Limited Com. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 0.04% or 765,278 shares. Whittier invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 15,660 are held by Curbstone Mngmt. Bridges Mngmt Incorporated invested in 11,729 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $744.01 million for 9.47 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $158,083 activity. 14,000 shares valued at $50,645 were bought by TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY on Thursday, June 13. Brooks Bonnie R. also bought $100,298 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares.

Analysts await Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 69.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CHS’s profit will be $4.72 million for 20.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Chico's FAS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 38,750 shares to 184,644 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 51,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 115,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company has 1.98 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 121,003 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). 13,000 are held by Fifth Third Savings Bank. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 21,367 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 766,013 shares. Trexquant Investment LP owns 87,994 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 45,412 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 0% or 3,600 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 115 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.01% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Moreover, Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 0.33% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).