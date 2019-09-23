Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Trimmed Its Position by $340,300 as Market Valuation Declined; Mcgowan Group Asset Management Has Cut Position in Texas Instruments (TXN) by $593,940

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 6,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 407,982 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.72 million, down from 414,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 7.08M shares traded or 93.98% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – LUV SEES GROWING TO MORE THAN 150 DESTINATIONS OVER TIME; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Load Factor Increases, As Traffic Growth Outpaces Capacity — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LUV: GROUNDINGS NOT CONSIDERED WITH INSPECTIONS, BLADE HISTORY; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS ON AIRPORT SLOTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 957 WAS ENROUTE CHICAGO TO NEWARK TODAY; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WOULD WEIGH TAKING MORE MAX JETS AS SOON AS 2019: CEO; 02/05/2018 – WNYT NewsChannel 13: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. — via @AP; 16/05/2018 – LUV SEES ENDING 2018 WITH RECORD 752 AIRCRAFT IN FLEET; 26/04/2018 – Southwest CEO: No Fatigue, Cracks Found in Initial Engine Inspections

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc sold 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 33,407 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83 million, down from 38,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 7.62M shares traded or 65.60% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $262.51 million and $637.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset Emerging Mkts Debt Fd Inc (ESD) by 42,103 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $46.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Global High Income Fd Shs by 46,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds Global X Mlp Etf (MLPA).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.46 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust reported 0.04% stake. Midas Mgmt Corporation invested in 1.27% or 25,600 shares. Advisors Capital Llc holds 33,231 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc owns 121,220 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4,680 shares. North Star Asset accumulated 0.09% or 10,421 shares. Wade G W And has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Westwood Holdg Group has 0.62% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 497,483 shares. Argi Investment Services Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 1,899 shares. One Capital Ltd Liability owns 7,439 shares. 90,361 are held by Allstate. E&G Lp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4,634 shares. Moreover, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc has 0.14% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,820 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 340,929 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Rnc Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 7,522 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14M for 12.73 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora holds 36,701 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Us Bankshares De holds 0.03% or 220,089 shares. Comerica Comml Bank reported 95,772 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement invested 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 491,156 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Creative Planning has 97,453 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 116,378 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 64,406 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Everence Cap holds 0.08% or 9,830 shares. Bb&T holds 0% or 5,490 shares in its portfolio. Bbt Mgmt Lc reported 14,999 shares. M&T National Bank has 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Baker Ellis Asset Limited Co reported 4,980 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 36.19 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.