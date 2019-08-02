Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Lowered Position; Ashmore Group Plc Has Decreased Holding in Vale Sa (VALE) as Market Valuation Rose

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Vale Sa (VALE) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 43,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.31 million, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Vale Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.3. About 10.89 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.59 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Brazil antitrust regulator approves Vale-Yara fertilizer deal; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR VOLATILITY; 19/03/2018 – Vale set to shake up dividend policy; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS BOARD COULD DECIDE TO PAY EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDENDS; 29/03/2018 – VALE BOARD APPROVES NEW DIVIDEND POLICY: FILING; 23/05/2018 – Cobalt Streaming May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES VALE CANADA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET INCOME $1.59B

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 53.65 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78B, down from 54.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 1.35M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – LUV: BLADES FOUND WITH `COATING ANOMALIES’ SENT FOR CLOSER LOOK; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEW JETS COULD BE ADDITIONS, REPLACEMENTS; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 18/04/2018 – Passengers fail to wear oxygen masks properly aboard emergency Southwest flight; 12/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEEKS 19-DAY EXTENSION TO INITIATE NEW HAVANA ROUTE; 24/04/2018 – LUV COMPLETES ALL ENGINE INSPECTIONS UNDER EMERGENCY ORDER; 18/04/2018 – The engine type involved in the Southwest flight incident was also involved in a 2016 engine failure; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASMS) INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT TO 11.1 BLN IN FEBRUARY 2018, COMPARED WITH FEBRUARY 2017 ASMS OF 11.0 BLN; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WOULD WEIGH TAKING MORE MAX JETS AS SOON AS 2019: CEO; 17/04/2018 – FOX 47 Madison: (FOX News) BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials sa

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark holds 13,735 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.02% or 28,501 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital LP owns 0.71% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 141,283 shares. Carroll Incorporated reported 1,215 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability stated it has 221,200 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 634 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 21,747 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Inc holds 0.04% or 765,278 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 993 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 88,868 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 994,782 shares. Moreover, Perritt Mngmt has 0.39% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 20,151 shares. Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.41% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 125,968 are held by Natixis Advsrs Lp. First Dallas Secs Inc has 1.76% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.64 million for 10.63 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 934,679 shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $933.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.