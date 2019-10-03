Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Share Value Declined While Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Cut Its Holding by $19.69 Million; Krensavage Asset Management Has Cut Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $802,452

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 393,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, down from 405,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 806,312 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S IN PROCESS OF GATHERING MORE INFORMATION; 09/05/2018 – Webcast Alert: Southwest Airlines Co. Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: BUSINESS `NEVER BEEN IN STRONGER POSITION’: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – NYC-to-Dallas Southwest Jet Is Forced to Land With Engine Damage; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Still Expects to Begin Selling Tickets in 2018 for Service to Hawaii; 18/04/2018 – The engine type involved in the Southwest flight incident was also involved in a 2016 engine failure; 17/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: One fatality confirmed in Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines flight that had to make emergency landing in P…; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe–Update; 26/04/2018 – LUV: COSTS LINKED TO ENGINE BLADE INSPECTIONS `IN THE MILLIONS’; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded is about to recommend more inspections

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 3,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 176,556 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.29 million, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $220.18. About 254,659 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14M for 12.08 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $547.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 8,071 shares to 55,695 shares, valued at $14.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,611 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telos has 37,380 shares. Maverick Cap Limited owns 44,970 shares. Natixis owns 82,357 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 36,701 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Pinnacle Prtn Inc invested in 0.02% or 5,745 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group owns 385,935 shares. 5,600 are held by Leavell Mngmt. Moreover, Meritage has 0.06% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Stratford Consulting Lc, Texas-based fund reported 44,328 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus stated it has 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 46,544 were reported by Arrow Fincl. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 16,872 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 6.68 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Laurion Cap Lp accumulated 14,963 shares. Ima Wealth invested in 10,915 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Com holds 0.02% or 33,957 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 20,027 shares. First Manhattan Com invested in 0% or 171 shares. Korea Invest Corporation accumulated 189,403 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hills Bank And Trust invested in 1,880 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 153 were accumulated by Covington Mngmt. Hartford Fincl Management owns 115 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd reported 8,399 shares stake. Dillon Assocs owns 2,806 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 18,140 shares stake.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

