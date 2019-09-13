Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Share Value Declined While Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake; Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Shareholder Johnson Investment Counsel Raised Holding

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 8,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 38,030 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 3.71 million shares traded or 5.14% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Traffic Fell 0.3%; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: MULTIPLE LAYERS IN SINGLE WINDOW DAMAGED; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: INSPECTIONS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER 30 DAYS; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 577 DEPARTING NASHVILLE TO PHOENIX EXPERIENCED BIRD STRIKE SHORTLY AFTER TAKEOFF; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME 350 U.S. CFM56-7B ENGINES WITHIN 20 DAYS — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Regulators Expected to Require Inspections Sooner, and of More Engines, Than Previously Proposed; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS LAST INSPECTION ON THE PLANE WAS APRIL 15; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 957 WAS ENROUTE CHICAGO TO NEWARK TODAY

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 131,146 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.00 million, up from 125,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $139.23. About 2.02 million shares traded or 2.81% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $102.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 32,474 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 113,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,226 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 9,300 shares to 23,050 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,891 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Incorporated Class B (NYSE:NKE).

