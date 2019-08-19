Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Position Held by Etrade Capital Management Llc; As Pnc Financial Services Groupcom (PNC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Orrstown Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Stake by $926,224

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Groupcom (PNC) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 7,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 10,980 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 18,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Groupcom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127. About 1.85M shares traded or 0.99% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 44.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 14,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 48,141 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 33,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.76B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 3.00M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Lower-Than-Expected March Travel Demand Due to Timing of Spring Break; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE SUFFERED ENGINE FAILURE TUESDAY MORNING; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SEES HAWAII SERVICE AS EARLY AS END OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – News_Executive: BREAKING: One passenger has died after a Southwest Airlines jetliner carrying 148 people en route to Dallas; 19/04/2018 – Rep. DeFazio: DeFazio, Larsen Press DOT on Safety Oversight Following Southwest Airlines Incident and Media Exposé on Allegian; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS ON DIVERSION IN EMAIL; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONFIRMS NO LOSS OF PRESSURE ON DIVERTED FLIGHT; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS DON’T KNOW CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT YET; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Jet With Cracked Window Diverts for Maintenance Check; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports April Traffic

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 0.33% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 6,000 shares. Cadence Bancorp Na holds 14,651 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 237 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gamco Incorporated Et Al reported 501,772 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Management Inc invested 0.77% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Foundation Advisors reported 2,217 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc reported 70,763 shares. Plancorp Limited reported 0.1% stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 22,638 shares. Spinnaker Trust owns 2,000 shares. Regent Inv Management Ltd Liability stated it has 4,425 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge Advisors, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,926 shares. Hamel Associates invested in 37,415 shares or 2.06% of the stock. City invested in 0.15% or 4,235 shares. 4,585 are owned by Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability Corp.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 5,846 shares to 6,516 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 11.22 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC expands ATM access at 7-Eleven stores across the country – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PNC Changes Prime Rate – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fairly Priced PNC Financial Has Some Levers To Pull Going Into A Fed Cut – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC plans to raise its dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Communications invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Mariner Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 30,115 shares. 7,236 are held by Da Davidson & Comm. Blume Management Inc holds 675 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 6,437 shares. 164,465 are held by U S Glob Investors Incorporated. Hilltop Hldg holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 14,049 shares. 7,844 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.11% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1,847 shares. Pitcairn Communication has invested 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Mercer Capital Advisers invested in 300 shares. Franklin Res holds 142,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson reported 1,000 shares.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15,231 shares to 71,358 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 21,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,743 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwest Airlines Is Way Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “2 Southwest planes out of service after Nashville collision – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Southwest Airlines Falls After Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines Will Resume Hawaii Expansion in 2020 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest expands service to Hawaii – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.