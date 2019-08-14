Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Market Value Declined While W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Upped by $330,588 Its Stake; Texas Yale Capital Has Decreased Jabil (JBL) Position as Stock Price Rose

Texas Yale Capital Corp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp sold 102,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 9.55M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81 million, down from 9.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 143,588 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital; 24/04/2018 – Jabil: Michael Dastoor Will Succeed Forbes as CFO, Effective Sept. 1; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire, Effective Aug. 31; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Rev $4.75B-$5.05B; 15/03/2018 Jabil 2Q EPS 21c; 15/03/2018 – JABIL SEES 3Q REV. $4.75B TO $5.05B, EST. $4.79B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jabil Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBL); 24/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE AUG. 31

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 6,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 100,123 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 94,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 1.07 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – LUV: BLADES FOUND WITH `COATING ANOMALIES’ SENT FOR CLOSER LOOK; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AUTHORIZED A NEW $2.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane being towed off tarmac at #PHL Awaiting airline statement LIVE @FOX29philly…; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 18/04/2018 – Investigators are probing fractures in a blade in Southwest engine failure; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Remains Committed to Maintaining Investment Grade Balance Sheet and Strong Fincl Position; 06/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLEW 11.7 BLN REV PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN MARCH 2018, UP 3.7 PERCENT FROM 11.3 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN MARCH 2017; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Bookings Fall After Fatal Accident; 02/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Flight Made an Emergency Diversion to Philadelphia

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,950 shares to 86,652 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,862 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,400 are owned by Haverford Services Inc. Old Financial Bank In reported 0.1% stake. Savant Capital Lc has 7,650 shares. Shellback Lp accumulated 45,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Lc has 2.56% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 93,715 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Llc stated it has 22,696 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 520,571 shares. Moreover, First Midwest State Bank Trust Division has 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Horizon Inv Lc holds 2.28% or 64,582 shares. Tctc Hldg Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 14,359 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 228 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.1% or 994,782 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ws Management Lllp invested 3.52% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $105.51 million for 9.96 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 8,065 shares to 242,365 shares, valued at $12.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 807,305 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 229,956 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Co reported 915,453 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% stake. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 28,386 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 12,583 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0.55% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). 123,769 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 53,892 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 252,858 shares in its portfolio. Adage Prns Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 921,700 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Liability Com has 464,532 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sun Life has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia has 0.07% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

