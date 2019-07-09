Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Market Value Declined While 1832 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Position; Overbrook Management Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) Has Raised by $1.13 Million as Share Price Rose

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 501,208 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.63 million, up from 484,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 2.30 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 18/05/2018 – Sprint Clears Potential Roadblock En Route to T-Mobile Takeover; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 30/04/2018 – Update: Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Total Implied Enterprise Value of Approximately $59 B for Sprint and Approximately $146 B for the Combined Co; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE ACQUISITION OF SPRINT NEEDS CLEARANCE AT FCC, JUSTICE

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 98.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,728 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 141,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 1.36 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 06/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLEW 11.7 BLN REV PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN MARCH 2018, UP 3.7 PERCENT FROM 11.3 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN MARCH 2017; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recasts 2017 EPS to $5.57 From $5.79 for Three New Accounting Standard Updates; 02/05/2018 – KXLY 4 News: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Cleveland after window cracks during flight. (Via; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND WILL INCREASE TO $.16 PER SHARE FROM $.125 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail US: EXCLUSIVE: Grieving family of Southwest Airlines victim say they have not yet decided whether to sue over tragic; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES `STRONG EARNINGS, MARGINS’ FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST TO SEND RESPONSE TEAM TO PHL TO HELP WITH ACCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Starts Accident Probe; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONTINUING ADDITIONAL VOLUNTARY ENGINE REVIEWS; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST CANCELED 550 FLIGHTS FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Company reported 8,100 shares. 28,400 are owned by Tuttle Tactical Mngmt. Bloom Tree Prns holds 786,504 shares or 5.91% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Art Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 93,100 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Alpine Mgmt Inc holds 0.7% or 305,896 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corporation owns 94,440 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life invested in 20,785 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Century holds 86,598 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc holds 220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Holdings holds 159,422 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 1,204 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Pictet Asset Management Limited has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 119,056 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Communication Limited Company invested in 0% or 150 shares. Bessemer stated it has 98,976 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 38,458 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fin Architects Inc reported 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Highland LP has 36,500 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0.14% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 21,543 shares. Invesco accumulated 2.15M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Com reported 4,796 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bridges reported 11,729 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd owns 1.05M shares. Sigma Planning invested in 27,472 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Parkside Finance State Bank Tru has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Manhattan Co has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 45,250 shares to 504,142 shares, valued at $196.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zscaler Inc.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $743.99 million for 9.41 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

