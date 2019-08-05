Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Market Valuation Declined While Skylands Capital Has Cut by $946,050 Its Holding; Addus Homecare (ADUS) Holder Timpani Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 18,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 84,700 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 103,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 4.62 million shares traded or 29.87% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines CEO: Marketing Still Curtailed; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST CANCELED 550 FLIGHTS FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Load Factor 82.5%, Down 1.5 Points; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE IN TUESDAY’S PHILADELPHIA EMERGENCY LANDING TOUCHED DOWN AT 190 MILES PER HOUR, HIGHER SPEED THAN TYPICAL -NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Drops as Fatal Accident Slows Ticket Sales; 18/04/2018 – Engine that malfunctioned on Southwest flight is ‘most reliable in the world’: Former airline CEO; 17/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: One dead after Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia; 20/04/2018 – F.A.A. Orders Closer Engine Inspections After Southwest Airlines Failure; 02/05/2018 – KREM 2 NEWS: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. / via @AP; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS NOT AWARE OF ANY ISSUES WITH AIRPLANE, ENGINE

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 47.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 23,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The institutional investor held 25,693 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 48,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 118,679 shares traded or 18.96% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $643.95M for 10.29 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.3% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 15,000 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc. Stanley invested 0.25% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). U S Global Investors has invested 4.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ci Investments holds 24,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Annex Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company invested in 0.4% or 50,940 shares. Quantitative Management Limited Company invested in 0.66% or 221,200 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited reported 46,748 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Covington Mgmt reported 421 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 181,925 shares. Us Financial Bank De reported 229,733 shares. Cwm Llc stated it has 2,007 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 99,419 were reported by Creative Planning. Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 46,800 shares to 203,675 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 29,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 8,970 shares. Friess Assoc owns 76,048 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assocs accumulated 159 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,680 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 4,420 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rudman Errol M owns 2.47% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 57,548 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Gsa Prtnrs Llp stated it has 3,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 555 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested in 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0.02% or 308,577 shares. Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Serv Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 545 shares. Federated Pa reported 151 shares stake. Pier Capital Lc has invested 1.4% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $32.60 million activity.