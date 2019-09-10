Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Market Valuation Declined While Maverick Capital LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $13.16 Million; Leavell Investment Management Lowered Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding as Shares Rose

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 87.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 258,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 36,590 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 294,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 2.69 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/05/2018 – FAA Moved Slower Than Usual on Engine Warning Ahead of Southwest Fatality; 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s next big purchase could be Southwest Airlines, industry analyst speculates; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Authorized a New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: ALREADY INSPECTED MORE THAN 80% OF FLEET: CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Still Expects to Outperform Industry With Strong 1Q Margins; 24/04/2018 – LUV COMPLETES ALL ENGINE INSPECTIONS UNDER EMERGENCY ORDER; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEES GROWING TO MORE THAN 150 DESTINATIONS OVER TIME; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SUMWALT SAYS SOUTHWEST CEO PROMISED INSPECTIONS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: AIRCRAFT HAS 143 CUSTOMERS & 5 CREWMEMBERS ONBOARD

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 1,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 15,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $257.8. About 814,462 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV) by 8,326 shares to 163,707 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2022 Term Etf by 68,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 0.06% stake. Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Zevenbergen Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.65% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 38,834 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP holds 49,715 shares. De Burlo Grp invested in 0.1% or 2,016 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2,609 shares. Us Bank De invested in 104,836 shares. Moreover, United Fincl Advisers Ltd Company has 0.34% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Welch Forbes Limited Liability reported 82,204 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Scholtz And Communications Ltd Co has invested 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Psagot House Ltd has 37,842 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 297,002 shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. American Century Companies has 0.3% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1.19 million shares. Cambridge Investment Research holds 0.06% or 26,472 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $864.40M for 19.47 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fincl reported 841 shares. 5,630 are owned by Aureus Asset Ltd Co. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 71,721 shares. American Group accumulated 200,447 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 250 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Blackrock owns 27.42M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants invested in 0.01% or 2,798 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 19,631 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 110,446 shares. Motley Fool Asset Llc stated it has 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Dallas Securities Inc owns 47,084 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Field And Main Commercial Bank holds 0.03% or 675 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsr has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

