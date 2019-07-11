Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Market Valuation Declined While Aqr Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $120.35 Million; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Valuation Rose, 13D Management Increased Holding

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.13 million, up from 28,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $743.01. About 292,842 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 15/05/2018 – Chipotle To Host Special Mid-quarter Call On June 27 — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: PERSHING’S ACKMAN DISCUSSING CHIPOTLE LONG POSITION; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $365 FROM $320; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS NO ILLNESS REPORTS FROM LEXINGTON, KY LOCATION; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS `NO NEED’ TO START FRANCHISING NOW; 30/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE, DOORDASH IN NATIONAL DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL SAYS AGREEMENT FURTHER PROVIDES THAT CRUMPACKER RELEASES ANY LEGAL CLAIMS AGAINST CHIPOTLE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG)

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 2.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.68M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.16 million, down from 6.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 2.82M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight makes an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport. Injuries; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SAYS DIVERTED FLIGHT LANDS SAFELY IN CLEVELAND; 26/04/2018 – Southwest: 2Q RASM View Reflects Some Recent Softness in Bookings Following Flight 1380 Accident; 17/04/2018 – Midair Engine Explosion Kills One on Southwest Airlines Plane; 18/04/2018 – Workhorse engine that exploded on Southwest flight had caught regulators’ attention before; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEW JETS COULD BE ADDITIONS, REPLACEMENTS; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST TO OFFER NONST0P SERVICE TO HAWAII FROM 4 CA CITIES; 16/03/2018 – Southwest Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Begins More Than A Dozen New Routes This Week; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Flight Made Emergency Landing After Partial Window Break

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. Shares for $4.34M were sold by Hartung Jack.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Gru invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Benjamin F Edwards And, a Missouri-based fund reported 64 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 4,773 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Com owns 11 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.04% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 8,840 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Element Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.96% or 44,591 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.07% or 5,840 shares. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership has 107,610 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.14% or 117,980 shares. Fiera Cap invested in 1,838 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 17,988 are owned by Envestnet Asset Inc. Atria Invests Limited Co reported 1,088 shares.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evercore ISI picks food and restaurant favorites – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Chipotle Stock Finally Too Expensive? – Motley Fool” published on April 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chipotle Warns Of Potential Impact From Mexican Tariffs – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chipotle – High Implied Volatility Brings Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): Choice Equities Capital Management Says New Management is Doing a Good Job – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $743.86M for 9.46 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 29,498 shares to 41,590 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 299,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 675,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Southwest latest airline to extend Boeing 737 Max cancellations – Dallas Business Journal” published on June 13, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “5 Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Both Own – GuruFocus.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines Raises Dividend by 12.5%, Approves $2B Buyback – Benzinga” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Sector Deals With Multiple System-Wide Outages – Benzinga” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Lc has 1.14% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Nwq Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 4,698 shares. California-based Telos Capital Mgmt has invested 0.59% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,891 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 4,796 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation owns 43 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Co has 2.45 million shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc invested in 706 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virtu Limited Liability Corp owns 9,238 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 5,566 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has 30,115 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 35,974 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability holds 6,336 shares. Markel reported 211,000 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation owns 132,832 shares.