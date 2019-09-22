Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Trimmed Holding by $19.69 Million as Market Value Declined; As At&T (T) Shares Rose, American Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 393,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, down from 405,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 5.71M shares traded or 56.52% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO COMMENTS AHEAD OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s next big purchase could be Southwest Airlines, industry analyst speculates; 26/04/2018 – LUV: DROP IN BOOKINGS COST SINCE ACCIDENT $50 MLN TO $100 MLN; 18/04/2018 – NTSB PRESS BRIEFING ON SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ENGINE FAILURE: LIVE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Air Says No Cracks Found in Engine Blade Checks So Far; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Flight Made Emergency Landing After Partial Window Break; 27/04/2018 – PASSENGER SUES SOUTHWEST AIRLINES OVER LAST WEEK’S FATAL ENGINE EXPLOSION -BLOOMBERG; 19/04/2018 – Rep. DeFazio: DeFazio, Larsen Press DOT on Safety Oversight Following Southwest Airlines Incident and Media Exposé on Allegian; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Traffic Rose 3.7%

American Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc sold 12,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 25,848 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $866,000, down from 37,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07M shares traded or 142.08% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations; 26/04/2018 – T, TWX: AT&T trial testimony is over. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells reporters afterward, “I would never bring a case I don’t think I could win.” – ! $T $TWX; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – United States v. AT&T is Heating Up; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14M for 12.73 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Llc accumulated 10,065 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 701,744 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha owns 103,227 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Haverford Service holds 16,400 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.2% or 365,315 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 1,927 are held by First Interstate Financial Bank. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Co invested in 51,496 shares. Principal Fin stated it has 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Argent Trust invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Fjarde Ap owns 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 2,600 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Sg Americas Limited reported 157,101 shares. 61,716 were accumulated by Fuller & Thaler Asset. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 38,470 shares.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $547.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 992 shares to 2,380 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Buffett’s Airline Bets: What’s the Record 3 Years In? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles as Attack on Saudi Hits Oil Supply – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hawaiian Holdings Stock Approaches a Multiyear Low on Southwest Fears – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Airlines Returns to Growth in California – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00M and $145.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,834 shares to 99,145 shares, valued at $29.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.