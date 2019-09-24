Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined; Asml Holding N V (ASML) Position Held by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 393,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, down from 405,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 3.36M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Load Factor 85.1%; 17/04/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials sa; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – THE FLIGHT 577 AIRCRAFT HAS BEEN TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – WKYT: BREAKING: The emergency landing comes two weeks after a Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Phila…; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: MULTIPLE LAYERS IN SINGLE WINDOW DAMAGED; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO SAYS PRICING COMPETITION IS `WIDESPREAD’; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Traffic Rose 3.7%; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Lower-Than-Expected March Travel Demand Due to Timing of Spring Break; 18/04/2018 – Engine type involved in Southwest flight incident was also involved in 2016 engine failure; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CHIEF KELLY SAYS THE 737 AIRCRAFT IS ‘PROVEN, IS VERY RELIABLE. IT HAS THE GREATEST SUCCESS OF ANY OTHER AIRCRAFT TYPE’

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 1,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 19,974 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15M, up from 18,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 469,770 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14M for 12.79 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

