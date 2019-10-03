Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Cut Its Holding by $19.69 Million; Capital One Finl (COF) Shareholder 1832 Asset Management LP Has Cut Position as Market Value Declined

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 47,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 22,339 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $85.36. About 1.67 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 393,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, down from 405,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 2.76 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS NOT AWARE OF ANY ISSUES WITH AIRPLANE, ENGINE; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION TO ORDER NEW INSPECTIONS OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER FATAL SOUTHWEST FLIGHT – STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CEO `PLEASED WITH RESULTS OF TESTING SO FAR’; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND WILL INCREASE TO $.16 PER SHARE FROM $.125 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Southwest Engine Story; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST ESTIMATES REVENUE IMPACT OF $50 MILLION TO $100 MILLION FROM BOOKING SLUMP AFTER ENGINE BLOWOUT; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded calls for stricter engine testing; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SAYS IN 2017, STARTED A PROGRAM TO INSPECT ALL FAN BLADES ON ALL -700/-800 AIRCRAFT IN CO’S FLEET; 02/05/2018 – Western Mass News: BREAKING: Emergency landing made by Southwest Airlines flight today due to broken window; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recasts Some 2016, 2017 Financial Info for Adoption of New Revenue Standard

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $30.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 385,350 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $115.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify Inc by 180,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.46 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $547.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 992 shares to 2,380 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings.