Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holder Linscomb & Williams Has Boosted Its Stake; Sigma Investment Counselors Has Cut Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $375,876 as Stock Rose

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03 million, down from 42,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $220.22. About 8.06 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple will unveil the next generation of iOS and macOS on June 4th. via @verge; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – If Zuckerberg was asked about Cook’s comments, the notes urged him to point towards “lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data.”; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 7,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 30,439 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 23,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 1.68M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES BOOSTS DIV TO 16C/SHR, WAS 12.5C, EST. 14C; 17/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight en route to Dallas from New York forced to make an emergency landing in Phila…; 20/04/2018 – FAA issues ’emergency’ engine inspection order after deadly blast on Southwest flight; 02/05/2018 – KREM 2 NEWS: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. / via @AP; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS SAFETY IS CO.’S UNCOMPROMISING PRIORITY; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Incident Is First U.S. Airline Fatality Since 2009; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS GIVING NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD FULL COOPERATION DURING INVESTIGATION OF ENGINE FAILURE; 17/04/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight makes an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport. Injuries; 17/04/2018 – News_Executive: BREAKING: One passenger has died after a Southwest Airlines jetliner carrying 148 people en route to Dallas; 16/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines “seems like the most logical candidate,” the firm’s analyst writes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 5,623 shares. Cibc Comml Bank Usa reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.16% stake. 39,463 were accumulated by Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 36 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.05% or 9,480 shares. Sei Invs reported 669,248 shares stake. Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.06% or 16,031 shares. Colrain Lc has invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 685,915 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 26,732 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Ca accumulated 0.08% or 4,285 shares. M&T Bancshares Corporation owns 127,096 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.06% or 10,248 shares. 2.74M are held by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.45 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 47,019 shares to 422,859 shares, valued at $10.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 44,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).