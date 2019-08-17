Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holder Harris Associates LP Has Boosted Its Holding; As Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Shares Declined, Holder Ra Capital Management Has Decreased by $16.00 Million Its Position

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 8.66 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49M, down from 10.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 1.50 million shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA: SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND THAT ALL CO’S STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL WITH IDERA PHARMA; 09/05/2018 – BioCryst Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 25 Days; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in BioCryst; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” BIOCRYST PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN PROXY STATEMENT, INCLUDING “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL; 15/03/2018 – BioCryst Announces Initiation of the Phase 3 APeX-2 Trial of BCX7353 in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema; 08/03/2018 – BioCryst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST’S BCX7353 GETS EUROPEAN REGULATORY DESIGNATIONS

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 894,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 5.69M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295.22 million, up from 4.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 2.70 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 06/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASMS) INCREASED 2.4 PERCENT TO 13.8 BLN IN MARCH 2018; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Expects Minor Disruptions as It Inspects Engines — 3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: MAX OPTIONS EXERCISED TO REPLACE RETIRING AIRCRAFT; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane from makes emergency landing in Cleveland due to broken window; 26/04/2018 – LUV: GROUNDINGS NOT CONSIDERED WITH INSPECTIONS, BLADE HISTORY; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: ACCELERATING INSPECTION PROGRAM ON CFM56 FAMILY; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT PHILLY AIRPORT: NBC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 957 WAS ENROUTE CHICAGO TO NEWARK TODAY; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe–Update

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $27,310 activity.

More notable recent BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 23, 2019 : SNAP, CZR, PFE, QQQ, AVP, BAC, FDC, T, HBAN, INTC, BCRX, IGOV – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BioCryst Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:BCRX – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BioCryst Trades Sharply Lower Despite Acing Late-Stage Hereditary Angioedema Drug Trial – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Presents At Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Finance Llc has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 34,733 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc owns 10,972 shares. Baker Bros Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 15.12M shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation invested in 3.51M shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 882,910 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 318,129 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 25,742 shares. 46,268 were accumulated by Hbk Investments L P. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 13,336 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 149,535 shares. Dafna Capital Lc holds 1.75% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 498,415 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 112,521 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Lc owns 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 21,103 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 584,906 shares to 27.03 million shares, valued at $431.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 156,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).