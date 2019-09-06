Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holder Group One Trading LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Shareholder Shamrock Asset Management Cut Its Position

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 6.89 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 57.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 26,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 19,268 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 45,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 933,695 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 15/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST HAS RAISED ONE-WAY FARES $2 TO $5 SINCE MONDAY; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Completes Engine Inspections; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Five-Yr Agreement Includes Terms for Updated Work Rules, Improved Wages and Benefits; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines has a new destination – and it’s making other carriers nervous; 18/04/2018 – FAA orders inspection of jet engines following Southwest flight explosion; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Traffic Up 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – Southwest: 2Q RASM View Reflects Some Recent Softness in Bookings Following Flight 1380 Accident; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Still Expects to Begin Selling Tickets in 2018 for Service to Hawaii; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Bookings Fall After Fatal Accident; 26/04/2018 – Southwest not just looking at fan blades in fatal mid-air failure

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Barclays Capital Intl Treasury Bond Etf (BWX) by 17,749 shares to 40,789 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory has 2,015 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 17.18M were reported by Renaissance Tech Lc. Asset Incorporated invested in 0.23% or 1.27 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg owns 5.53M shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited invested 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 46,266 were accumulated by Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Llc. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Limited reported 0.23% stake. Cap Inv Advsr Llc holds 208,791 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1.93 million shares. 47.57 million were reported by State Street. 10,120 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Co. Trustco Fincl Bank Corp N Y reported 21,550 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 112,883 shares. Geode holds 16.77M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $364.25 million for 8.30 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. KEYES KEVIN bought 300,000 shares worth $2.89 million. $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne. Green Anthony C bought $478,000 worth of stock.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly Capital Management: Dividend Cut – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital loses a bull; shares fall 1.2% – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Solid Preferred Stock +6.5% Yields From Annaly To Hold Through Recession – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $572.96 million for 12.30 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwest expands service to Hawaii – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Will Resume Hawaii Expansion in 2020 – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Southwest Airlines Co.â€™s (NYSE:LUV) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alaska Airlines Returns to Growth in California – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Not Going South For Southwest – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.