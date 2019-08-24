Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holder Gibraltar Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.73 Million as Shares Declined; Fj Capital Management Cut Its Position in United Security Bancshares C (UBFO) as Share Value Rose

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 53,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 74,369 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, down from 127,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 4.56M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST NOT COMMENTING ON ENGINE FAN BLADE INSPECTION RESULTS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR HAS NO IMMEDIATE DETAIL ON CONDITION OF WINDOW; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – IN TOTAL, FLIGHT HAD 144 CUSTOMERS AND FIVE SOUTHWEST CREWMEMBERS ONBOARD; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR, AIRCRAFT MECHANICS REACH 5-YR LABOR PACT; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST ESTIMATES REVENUE IMPACT OF $50 MILLION TO $100 MILLION FROM BOOKING SLUMP AFTER ENGINE BLOWOUT; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Load Factor 81.5%; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight from #Chicago makes emergency landing over broken window; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 1.5%

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Security Bancshares C (UBFO) by 22.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 47,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 164,935 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Security Bancshares C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 17,484 shares traded. United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) has risen 0.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc reported 1.56 million shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 69,506 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Company reported 854 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cibc Bancshares Usa reported 16,933 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 277,880 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com holds 0.14% or 19,631 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 31,213 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 27,100 shares. Bailard owns 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 7,864 shares. Utah Retirement System, Utah-based fund reported 41,696 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 204,817 shares. Minnesota-based Kopp Advsrs Lc has invested 0.74% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Amica Retiree Tru holds 0.22% or 4,848 shares. Grimes And Incorporated reported 0.53% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $647.23M for 10.62 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

