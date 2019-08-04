Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holder Argentiere Capital Ag Has Trimmed Stake by $3.39 Million; Capital International Has Lowered Stake in Visa Cl A (V) as Stock Price Rose

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 79.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 66,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 17,517 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, down from 83,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 3.12M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST LUV.N FLIGHT DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA AFTER CREW REPORTS DAMAGE TO ENGINE, FUSELAGE, WINDOW -FAA; 18/04/2018 – Engine type involved in Southwest flight incident was also involved in 2016 engine failure; 18/04/2018 – Fan Blade, Engine Cover Are Factors in Southwest Flight 1380 Engine Failure; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT EXPERIENCED ENGINE ISSUE AT ABOUT 11:08ET; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEW JETS COULD BE ADDITIONS, REPLACEMENTS; 16/05/2018 – LUV CEO SAYS AIRLINE TO CONTINUE FREQUENT BLADE INSPECTIONS; 06/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASMS) INCREASED 2.4 PERCENT TO 13.8 BLN IN MARCH 2018; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air: Aircraft Windows Have Multiple Layers; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST – CONTINUE TO COOPERATE WITH NTSB’S INVESTIGATION TO UNDERSTAND CAUSE OF FLIGHT 1380 ACCIDENT

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 68,703 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, down from 71,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87M shares traded or 14.31% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 7,844 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America accumulated 1,435 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 32,888 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Communication has invested 0.14% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Regions Finance Corp holds 0% or 5,759 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% or 6.60 million shares in its portfolio. Piedmont stated it has 34,286 shares. Fmr Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cibc Mkts accumulated 70,723 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.16% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 58,682 shares. Northern invested in 5.51M shares. James Rech invested in 0.07% or 20,798 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Co Tn invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moors Cabot stated it has 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwest Airlines Is Way Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SAVE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Southwest Airlines Falls After Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Southwest Airlines, Juniper Networks and BorgWarner – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Partners With Nintendo For Summer Of Surprises With Nintendo Switch System And Super Mario Maker 2 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.64 million for 10.63 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program Goes Global with Launch in U.S. – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Company Nj invested in 0.48% or 96,406 shares. Of Vermont invested in 0.49% or 36,757 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 114,800 shares. Leisure Cap Mngmt owns 5,280 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated has 0.46% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 646,592 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 298 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt stated it has 1.71% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Avalon Limited Co reported 198,858 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il invested in 0.05% or 8,536 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc holds 5,337 shares. Horan Capital Mgmt has 6.34% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mirae Asset Global Invests Com Limited reported 1.00M shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wills Financial Grp Inc has 3.16% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Navellier And Associates has invested 0.84% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Coastline reported 19,270 shares stake.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.