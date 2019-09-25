Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) Stock Value Declined While Cullen Frost Bankers Has Trimmed Holding by $1.28 Million; River Road Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding in Bb&T (BBT) by $12.11 Million as Valuation Rose

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by 27.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 25,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 67,870 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, down from 93,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 3.36 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – NTSB IS INTERVIEWING SOUTHWEST LUV.N PILOTS INVOLVED IN PHILADELPHIA EMERGENCY LANDING -NTSB CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Continues to Plan for RASM Growth in 2018; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEW JETS COULD BE ADDITIONS, REPLACEMENTS; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 17/04/2018 – A Southwest Airlines Engine Explodes, Killing a Passenger; 26/04/2018 – LUV: COSTS LINKED TO ENGINE BLADE INSPECTIONS `IN THE MILLIONS’; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR GIVES NO TIMEFRAME FOR INTERISLAND HAWAII SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS GIVING NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD FULL COOPERATION DURING INVESTIGATION OF ENGINE FAILURE; 02/05/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Southwest plane forced to land due to broken window, reports say

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 247,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.02M, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 3.59 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BB&T files $9B mixed shelf registration – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Prominent shopping center under new ownership – Birmingham Business Journal” published on August 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BB&T Decreases Prime Lending Rate – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 23,382 shares to 323,461 shares, valued at $27.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc. by 1.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palladium Lc holds 139,088 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Brinker invested in 0.3% or 169,494 shares. Lenox Wealth Management reported 281 shares stake. Tower Bridge invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). First Citizens Savings Bank owns 91,584 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. 20,641 were reported by Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management). Webster National Bank & Trust N A reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Aqr Cap Limited Liability Com holds 105,383 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh holds 2.25% or 250,232 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell invested 0.53% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Haverford Tru holds 0.65% or 738,171 shares. Smithfield Tru accumulated 2,476 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.61% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 60,235 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs has 3.1% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs has 669,248 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 16,367 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 287,315 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Motco has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Inc Lc invested in 10,906 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,850 shares. Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 202 shares. Srb owns 9,490 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Blair William Commerce Il reported 10,526 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Company holds 44,333 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 89,526 were reported by Commonwealth Bancorp Of. Linscomb And Williams reported 0.13% stake. Cetera Advisor Ltd holds 0.05% or 33,266 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com (NYSE:LNC) by 5,335 shares to 6,207 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc Com (NYSE:HUM) by 2,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14M for 12.79 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.