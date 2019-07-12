Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) Share Price Declined While Cullen Frost Bankers Has Lowered Position by $12.02 Million; Discover Financial Services (DFS) Holder Central Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Its Position by $3.48 Million as Stock Rose

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 349.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 49,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,127 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 14,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $80.97. About 23,334 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 13/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Geico to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory Auto Insurance; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31; 04/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P FROM 250P; 19/04/2018 – Gates Foundation Accelerator – DFS Lab – Announces New Investments for African + Asian Fintech Startups, Bringing Total to $1; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 235,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,538 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 329,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 78,987 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe to order emergency inspections of engines after Southwest crash; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES STARTING HAWAII TICKET SALES LATER THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Response To Emergency Airworthiness Directive; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 28 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – The engine type involved in the Southwest flight incident was also involved in a 2016 engine failure; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe — 3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – Southwest: 2Q RASM View Reflects Some Recent Softness in Bookings Following Flight 1380 Accident; 18/04/2018 – COMPANY BEHIND EXPLODED SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N ENGINE SAID SENDING 40 GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N AND SAFRAN SAF.PA TECHNICIANS TO AID AIRLINE’S ENGINE INSPECTION; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight from NYC to Dallas makes unscheduled landing in Philadelphia; 02/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST COMMENTS AT TOWN HALL MEETING WITH SPEAKER PAUL RYAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com has invested 0.13% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Element Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 24,024 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.11% or 183,899 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs invested in 0.24% or 15,383 shares. Maple Capital Management Inc holds 1.6% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 95,609 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 64 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2.20M shares. Smithfield Tru Company holds 0% or 140 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 101,878 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 8,235 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 758,800 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Comerica National Bank holds 66,940 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Company invested in 10,970 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) owns 3,918 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank stated it has 701 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 6,758 shares to 35,429 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Amer Com (NYSE:PKG) by 7,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,155 shares, and cut its stake in Bankamerica Corp New (NYSE:BAC).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp Com by 16,974 shares to 138,197 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com.