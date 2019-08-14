Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock Rating Reiterated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley; The $59.0000 Target Indicates 19.80% Potential; Artemis Investment Management Llp Cut Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stake

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 19.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 125,234 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 505,231 shares with $24.35M value, down from 630,465 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $81.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 217,711 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its stock rating noted as Overweight by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $59.0000 target price on the $26.47 billion market cap company or 19.80% upside potential. This was revealed to investors in analysts report on 14 August.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.68 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.22% or 15,565 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.04% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd reported 165,192 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.2% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins invested in 2.38% or 78,500 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt has 4,500 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Hightower Lta accumulated 11,262 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Acg Wealth has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Vision Cap Mngmt reported 0.18% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Farmers Financial Bank accumulated 10,689 shares. Schroder Investment Group Incorporated stated it has 1.80 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 9,295 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dodge And Cox holds 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 94,721 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt owns 7,331 shares.

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Docusign Inc stake by 241,358 shares to 409,949 valued at $21.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 217,760 shares and now owns 906,303 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 11.45% above currents $51.86 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 1 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Bank of America. JP Morgan upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Neutral” rating.

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $56.50’s average target is 14.72% above currents $49.25 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 16 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Friday, April 26. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $6000 target. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of LUV in report on Wednesday, February 20 to “Sell” rating. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.35 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. The company has market cap of $26.47 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a total of 723 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 8 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, and Cuba. It has a 11.44 P/E ratio. It also sells frequent flyer points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers.

The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 121,668 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Passenger Revenue Yield Fell 2.8%; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: INVESTIGATORS PROBING ENGINE FAILURE ON SOUTHWEST JET; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: FLIGHT 1380 REDUCING DEMAND IN MAY `AND BEYOND’; 02/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Southwest plane with broken window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Load Factor 82.5%, Down 1.5 Points; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 2018 Capacity Up in Low 5% Range; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Capacity Up 1.8%; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Southwest Engine Story; 26/04/2018 – LUV SAYS NEVER CONSIDERED GROUNDING PLANES WITH OLDEST ENGINES