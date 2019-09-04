Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stake Lifted by Provident Trust Co; As Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Stock Price Rose, Alpha Windward Cut by $476,160 Its Position

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 96.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 7,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 309 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 7,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 1.64 million shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – AWARDED CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES TO 1(ST) THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND SUPPORTING U.S. ARMY CENTRAL

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines (LUV) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 892,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 3.72M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.06M, up from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 4.30M shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: LIVE LOOK #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane conducted an emergency landing at Philadelphia International; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 1.5% :LUV US; 26/04/2018 – Southwest not just looking at fan blades in fatal mid-air failure; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS DALLAS-BOUND PLANE DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines lntends To Serve Hawaii Nonstop From California Airports In Oakland, San Diego, San Jose, & Sacramento; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 27/04/2018 – Passenger sues Southwest Airlines over last week’s fatal engine explosion; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: BUSINESS `NEVER BEEN IN STRONGER POSITION’: CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Mulls Island-Hopping From Oahu, and Hawaiian Air Tanks

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 4,200 shares to 4,334 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Real Estate (VNQ) by 23,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $167.92 million for 18.14 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.