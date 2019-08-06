Southwest Airlines (LUV) Shareholder Qci Asset Management Raised Stake; As Embraer S A (ERJ) Stock Price Rose, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Boosted Position

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines (LUV) by 39.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 97,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 344,170 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, up from 246,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 4.97 million shares traded or 38.69% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 17/04/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after engine trouble.…; 02/05/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to land in; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: One Fatality Resulting From This Accident; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 18/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Regulators Had Concerns About Engine Type That Blew in Southwest Plane; 24/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Manufacturer of engine that blew up last week on a Southwest Airlines jet was preparing before the; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SAYS IT WILL FLY AMONG SOME HAWAIIAN ISLANDS

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 332,901 shares as the company's stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 853,311 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 520,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 942,424 shares traded or 43.24% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,240 shares to 11,718 shares, valued at $435,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 6,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,193 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 55,622 shares to 228,960 shares, valued at $10.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 91,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,461 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE).

