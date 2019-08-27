Southwest Airlines (LUV) Share Price Declined While Beach Investment Counsel Lowered by $1.65 Million Its Stake; S Muoio & Company Has Decreased Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Holding by $356,400

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines (LUV) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 32,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 40,501 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 72,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.58M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – LUV PREFERS ORGANIC GROWTH, WOULD LOOK AT M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines and Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Assoc Reach an Agreement in Principle; 26/04/2018 – Southwest: 2Q RASM View Reflects Some Recent Softness in Bookings Following Flight 1380 Accident; 26/04/2018 – LUV: TOO CLOSE TO CALL ON POSITIVE UNIT REVENUE FOR REST OF YR; 17/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after the engine blew out.…; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 1.5%; 17/04/2018 – FOX 47 Madison: (FOX News) BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials sa; 18/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Bird strike forces Southwest jet to make emergency landing in Nashville, Tennesse; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines said it canceled about 40 flights for engine inspections following the deadly accident that occurred last week

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 587,056 shares traded or 4.64% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 2,464 shares to 19,310 shares, valued at $22.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65 million for 10.63 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 558,000 shares to 620,850 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.