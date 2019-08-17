Southwest Airlines (LUV) Position Raised by Provident Trust Co; As Camden National (CAC) Shares Rose, Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding by $500,938

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines (LUV) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 892,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 3.72M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.06 million, up from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.76B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 2.70M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 19/04/2018 – Rep. DeFazio: DeFazio, Larsen Press DOT on Safety Oversight Following Southwest Airlines Incident and Media Exposé on Allegian; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing due to broken window; 02/05/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DIVERSION DUE TO REVIEW OF FUSELAGE WINDOW ISSUE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEEDS TO KEEP SAFETY AS HIGHEST PRIORITY; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WOULD WEIGH TAKING MORE MAX JETS AS SOON AS 2019: CEO; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines raises dividend by 28 pct on tax reform gains; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded is about to recommend more inspections; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST LUV.N FLIGHT DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA AFTER CREW REPORTS DAMAGE TO ENGINE, FUSELAGE, WINDOW -FAA; 26/04/2018 – LUV: BROKEN BLADE SHOULDN’T HAVE CAUSED DRAMATIC COWLING DAMAGE

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Camden National Corp (CAC) by 51.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 12,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The institutional investor held 11,402 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 23,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Camden National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $653.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $42.41. About 32,014 shares traded. Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) has risen 0.36% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAC News: 24/04/2018 – Camden National 1Q EPS 82c; 24/04/2018 – Camden National Total Assets Were $4.1 Billion at March 31; 16/05/2018 – Camden National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.82; 21/04/2018 – DJ Camden National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAC); 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 27/03/2018 – Camden National Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL INTEREST INCOME $35.3 MLN VS $32.4 MLN; 23/03/2018 Camden National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 155,627 were reported by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Virtu Financial Lc reported 9,238 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 994,782 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1.59 million shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 258,338 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Investment Limited Liability Corp has 520,571 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Cadence Bancshares Na accumulated 6,500 shares. Fernwood Mngmt Ltd holds 9,529 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 132,811 shares. Telos Cap Mgmt invested in 36,453 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp reported 12,294 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bankshares stated it has 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Quantitative Invest Management Ltd reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hendley And Commerce Inc invested in 24,180 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 34,847 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold CAC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 9.89 million shares or 2.41% less from 10.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eagle Asset has 0.03% invested in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 20,101 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) for 27,616 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc holds 63,879 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated reported 1.18 million shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) for 22,862 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 23,653 shares. Legal And General Group Pcl stated it has 0% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Aperio Group Lc has invested 0% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) for 124,300 shares. 8,698 were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Davis R M Inc has 4,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) for 1,754 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 3,221 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 100 shares.