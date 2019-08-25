Southwest Airlines (LUV) Holding Upped by Provident Trust Co; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Family Management Has Increased Its Stake

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines (LUV) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 892,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 3.72 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.06M, up from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 4.56 million shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S IN PROCESS OF GATHERING MORE INFORMATION; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Raises Quarter Dividend to 16c Vs. 12.5c; 02/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: @AP reports Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – ANNOUNCING INITIAL GATEWAY CITIES IN CALIFORNIA THAT WOULD OFFER NONSTOP SERVICE PENDING REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS BLADE INSPECTIONS HAVE FOUND NO CRACKS, FATIGUE; 16/05/2018 – LUV CEO: CANADA FLIGHTS MAY MOVE UP PRIORITY LIST POST HAWAII; 17/04/2018 – FOX 47 Madison: (FOX News) BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials sa; 17/04/2018 – NBC Chicago: #BREAKING: 1 person dead after Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia with blown engine; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS RECAST CERTAIN 2016, 2017 FINANCIAL INFO TO REFLECT EXPECTED EFFECTS OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Passenger Revenue Yield Fell 2.8%

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 2,357 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 14,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 12,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 25,218 shares in its portfolio. Ims Mngmt owns 0.54% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 12,615 shares. Blackrock holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 27.42 million shares. London Com Of Virginia reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Texas Yale Cap Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 12,294 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 1.91% or 263,414 shares in its portfolio. Wills Gp holds 0.87% or 24,663 shares in its portfolio. Trust Department Mb Comml Bank N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 230 shares. Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Shell Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Baystate Wealth Limited owns 73 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 306,879 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 0.1% or 6.66M shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 243 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated owns 114,531 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,114 shares to 57,900 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,932 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).