Southwest Airlines (LUV) Holding Maintained by Ajo Lp; Canyon Capital Advisors Increases Holding in Banco Macro Sa (BMA)

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Southwest Airlines (LUV) by 9537.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.85M, up from 15,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airlines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 3.37M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Sub-Optimal Flight Schedule to Continue to Pressure Yields in 2Q; 17/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight en route to Dallas from New York forced to make an emergency landing in Phila…; 20/04/2018 – FAA orders ’emergency’ engine inspections after deadly blast on Southwest flight; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 1.5%; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AUTHORIZED A NEW $2.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT FRIDAY; 02/05/2018 – WTVYNews4: BREAKING: (AP) Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES HAS ANNOUNCED THAT IT IS ACCELERATING ITS EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines said it canceled about 40 flights on Sunday, or 1 percent of those scheduled

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 68,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $66.18. About 264,187 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 1.40M shares to 3.99M shares, valued at $82.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30.00M shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 49,430 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $195.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 960,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37M shares, and cut its stake in John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A).

