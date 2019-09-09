Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Valuation Declined While Scout Investments Has Cut Its Stake; Marathon Trading Investment Management Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Lowered by $1.98 Million

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) by 22.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 62,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 216,929 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, down from 279,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 2.77M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Southwest is accelerating tests of its CFM56 engines; 18/04/2018 – Workhorse engine that exploded on Southwest flight had caught regulators’ attention before; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO COMMENTS ON INSPECTIONS IN EMPLOYEE MESSAGE; 12/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEEKS EXTENSION DUE TO LIMITED AIRCRAFT AVAILABILITY; 19/04/2018 – Transport Dems: DeFazio, Larsen Press DOT on Safety Oversight Following Southwest Airlines Incident and Media Exposé on; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 26/04/2018 – LUV: TOO CLOSE TO CALL ON POSITIVE UNIT REVENUE FOR REST OF YR; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Plane Flying From New York to Dallas Forced to Make Emergency Landing in Philadelphia Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Southwest Air: No Emergency Declared On Cracked-Window Flight; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe–Update

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 85.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 24,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 4,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $326,000, down from 28,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 7.66 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $572.94M for 12.18 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8,272 shares to 198,515 shares, valued at $17.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co by 14,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75B for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.