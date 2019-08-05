Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) to pay $0.18 on Sep 11, 2019; Opaleye Management Has Boosted Its Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Holding

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 11, 2019. (NYSE:LUV) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Southwest Airlines Co’s current price of $50.62 translates into 0.36% yield. Southwest Airlines Co’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 3.14 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – ACCELERATED INSPECTIONS ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS; 24/04/2018 – LUV COMPLETES ALL ENGINE INSPECTIONS UNDER EMERGENCY ORDER; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Lower-Than-Expected March Travel Demand Due to Timing of Spring Break; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEW JETS COULD BE ADDITIONS, REPLACEMENTS; 17/04/2018 – ABC Columbia: #BREAKING: (ABC) 1 person confirmed dead following the #SouthwestAir emergency landing, NTSB said; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe–Update; 18/04/2018 – FAA to require tests on engine type that exploded during Southwest flight; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR HAS NO IMMEDIATE DETAIL ON CONDITION OF WINDOW; 19/04/2018 – Transport Dems: DeFazio, Larsen Press DOT on Safety Oversight Following Southwest Airlines Incident and Media Exposé on; 17/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly

Opaleye Management Inc increased Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) stake by 148.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Opaleye Management Inc acquired 816,062 shares as Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)'s stock declined 3.85%. The Opaleye Management Inc holds 1.37 million shares with $10.98M value, up from 550,000 last quarter. Tg Therapeutics Inc now has $643.11 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.08. About 989,399 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold Southwest Airlines Co. shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invs has 3,110 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il owns 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 4,024 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 66,731 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Boyer Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.82% or 78,042 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Markel stated it has 211,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc has 422,140 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Co accumulated 550 shares. Prudential invested in 0.22% or 2.60M shares. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,891 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 230 were accumulated by Department Mb Bancorp N A. Cetera Ltd Company reported 10,625 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.11% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). London Of Virginia has invested 0.62% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of LUV in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 26. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $54 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LUV in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. The company has market cap of $27.21 billion. As of December 31, 2017, the firm operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos. It has a 11.76 P/E ratio. It also sells frequent flyer points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers.

Among 2 analysts covering TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TG Therapeutics has $20 highest and $15 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 147.18% above currents $7.08 stock price. TG Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. H.C. Wainwright maintained TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) rating on Thursday, February 21. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $20 target. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by H.C. Wainwright.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $351,750 activity. The insider WEISS MICHAEL S bought $351,750.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.28 million are owned by State Street Corp. 29,377 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Legal & General Public Ltd holds 0% or 10,185 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Birchview Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 15,000 shares. California-based United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). 10,091 were reported by Svcs Automobile Association. Northern Tru holds 0% or 809,943 shares in its portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage holds 0.04% or 16,640 shares. Captrust Advisors stated it has 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.01% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Opaleye reported 3.04% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).