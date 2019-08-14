Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock Price Declined While White Pine Investment Co Upped Its Holding; First Tr Enhanced Eqty F (FFA) Shareholder Shaker Financial Services Lowered Its Holding by $507,675 as Stock Were Volatile

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 2.48M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines February Capacity Rose 1%; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight from #Chicago makes emergency landing over broken window; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports March Traffic; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN LAST WEEK’S BLOWOUT HAD NOT BEEN INSPECTED FOR SPECIFIC BLADE PROBLEMS, BUT WAS UP-TO-DATE IN MAINTENANCE; 26/04/2018 – Southwest warns about drop in bookings after fatal engine failure; 16/05/2018 – LUV: WON’T KNOW UNTIL FALL IF ABLE TO DO HAWAII FLIGHTS IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WILL PERFORM ADDITIONAL INSPECTIONS ON FLEET; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Competitive Fare Environment Pressuring Passenger Revenue Yields; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – ANNOUNCING INITIAL GATEWAY CITIES IN CALIFORNIA THAT WOULD OFFER NONSTOP SERVICE PENDING REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – AUTHORIZED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM UPON COMPLETION OF REMAINING $350 MLN UNDER MAY 2017 $2.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F (FFA) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 33,845 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 161,342 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 195,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 29,228 shares traded. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold FFA shares while 8 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.73 million shares or 2.39% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Regions Fin accumulated 700 shares or 0% of the stock. 247,310 were reported by North Star Invest Management Corporation. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability reported 15,700 shares. Shaker Financial Serv Limited Com has 1.23% invested in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 53,302 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs Inc owns 508,503 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank accumulated 3,470 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 37,749 shares. 31,361 were reported by Lpl Fincl Ltd Co. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Com Incorporated has 0.01% invested in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) for 6,757 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.17M shares. Invesco accumulated 0% or 333,040 shares. Raymond James Na owns 0.02% invested in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) for 23,109 shares. 291,434 are held by Asset Inc.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Eqt Div T (BDJ) by 55,172 shares to 621,058 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fd I (BIF) by 82,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Source Cap Inc (NYSE:SOR).

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot Incorporated owns 25,272 shares. Financial Counselors accumulated 22,303 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 125,231 shares. Provise Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Rothschild Invest Il reported 4,024 shares. Nordea Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.12% stake. Dnb Asset As has 20,266 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Finance Assoc Inc owns 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1,215 shares. First Washington holds 1.66% or 63,037 shares. Wellington Management Llp reported 5.18M shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund reported 9,890 shares stake. Capital Planning Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.2% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cambridge Advisors stated it has 7,483 shares.