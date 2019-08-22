Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock Price Declined While Hendley & Co Lowered Its Holding; Causeway Capital Management Has Boosted British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Holding by $466,662 as Share Value Declined

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 3.21 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: LIVE LOOK #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane conducted an emergency landing at Philadelphia International; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S IN PROCESS OF GATHERING MORE INFORMATION; 07/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES COMMENTS ON NORTHEASTERN STORM IN EMAIL; 18/04/2018 – Passengers fail to wear oxygen masks properly aboard emergency Southwest flight; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight from #Chicago makes emergency landing over broken window; 17/04/2018 – NTSB SENDS TEAM TO PHILADELPHIA TO PROBE SOUTHWEST INCIDENT; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 1.5%; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former GE vice chair says; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH TO BE IN LOW FIVE PERCENT RANGE; 17/04/2018 – KELLY CONFIRMS THAT TUESDAY’S INCIDENT WAS THE FIRST IN-FLIGHT FATALITY IN CARRIER’S HISTORY

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 11,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 948,264 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.56 million, up from 936,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 823,514 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 1.29 million shares to 3.15 million shares, valued at $131.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 807,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.75 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.