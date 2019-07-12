Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock Declined While White Pine Investment Co Has Increased Its Position; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Lowered Its Stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by $277.13 Million as Share Price Rose

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 2.59 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS WILL RESUME NORMAL MARKETING SOON: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST TO SEND RESPONSE TEAM TO PHL TO HELP WITH ACCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: PLANE TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE; 03/05/2018 – LUV: CITIES INCLUDE OAKLAND, SAN DIEGO, SAN JOSE, SACRAMENTO; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 17/04/2018 – News_Executive: BREAKING: One passenger has died after a Southwest Airlines jetliner carrying 148 people en route to Dallas; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS NTSB IS INVESTIGATING THE ACCIDENT; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded is about to recommend more inspections; 26/04/2018 – Southwest is in the midst of an inspection of all of its engines’ fan blades; 18/04/2018 – The engine that exploded on a Southwest flight had caught regulators’ attention before

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 78.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 1,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.86 million, down from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $172.45. About 208,703 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY LOSS PER ADS 312.0 CENTS; 19/04/2018 – FDA Committee Votes 13-0 Finding That GW Pharma Drug’s Risk-Benefit Profile Is Favorable; 17/04/2018 – GW cannabis-derived epilepsy drug gets positive FDA staff review; 06/04/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – EPIDIOLEX WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH MOST ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED AS MILD OR MODERATE; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 24/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol lsolate to Sundial; 19/04/2018 – FDA panel unanimously votes for GW Pharma’s cannabis-derived epilepsy drug; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA HALTED AHEAD OF TODAY’S FDA ADVISORY PANEL MEETING; 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UACL) by 1,727 shares to 1,730 shares, valued at $34.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Us Telecommunications Etf (IYZ) by 234,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp/The (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.13 EPS, up 89.68% or $1.13 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.68 actual EPS reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -92.26% EPS growth.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 43,393 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Kopp Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,586 shares stake. Mirae Asset Invs Co Ltd has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Chicago Equity Prtn Lc invested 0.14% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% or 1.21 million shares. Arrow Financial stated it has 0.63% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Keybank Association Oh accumulated 31,213 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 69,737 were reported by Asset One Ltd. Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. Midas Management reported 47,000 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc has 616 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 0.1% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).