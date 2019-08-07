Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock Declined While Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; Metlife (MET) Market Valuation Rose While Chicago Equity Partners Has Decreased Holding by $1.10 Million

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 55.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 33,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 93,715 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, up from 60,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.06. About 2.23M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – FAA issues ’emergency’ engine inspection order after deadly blast on Southwest flight; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines said it canceled about 40 flights on Sunday, or 1 percent of those scheduled; 20/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: In wake of fatal Southwest Airlines engine failure, FAA ready to order emergency inspection of jet; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS AIRLINE EXPECTS MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Air Expects ‘Minimal’ Delays And Cancellations This Week; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Trump praises brave passengers, crew on deadly Southwest Airlines flight; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Sees Booking Declines Ahead After Fatal Accident; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded calls for stricter engine testing; 24/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Manufacturer of engine that blew up last week on a Southwest Airlines jet was preparing before the

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 26,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 170,015 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, down from 196,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 4.48M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Names Bill O’Donnell As U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 129,483 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 766 shares. Kwmg Lc has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp reported 0.57% stake. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.36% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Marathon Cap Mgmt holds 0.89% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 47,005 shares. Cadence Natl Bank Na invested in 9,095 shares. Intersect Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 19,981 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 15,824 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Ltd. 861,916 are owned by Regions Fincl. Moneta Gp Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,456 shares. Zeke Capital accumulated 0.09% or 22,805 shares. Lazard Asset Management Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Arga Investment Management LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Named to FTSE4Good Index – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Second Quarter 2019 Financial Update Video – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “MetLife (MET) Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife (MET) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 175,156 shares to 207,311 shares, valued at $9.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 65,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).