Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock Declined While Hendley & Co Has Cut Its Stake by $2.09 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Has Boosted by Golub Group Llc

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 69.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 126,613 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 308,396 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24 million, up from 181,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc analyzed 40,900 shares as the company's stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $27.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 2.59M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,731 shares to 246,219 shares, valued at $46.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 842,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 667,185 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65 million for 10.60 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.