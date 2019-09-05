Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake Upped by White Pine Investment Co; Cambridge Trust Company Has Lifted Its Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $369,534 as Stock Value Declined

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 1,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 93,846 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79 million, up from 92,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.46B market cap company. The stock increased 6.31% or $12.66 during the last trading session, reaching $213.15. About 2.34M shares traded or 90.25% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $52.89. About 298,518 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines CEO: Engine Inspections Complete; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS NOT AWARE OF ANY ISSUES WITH AIRPLANE, ENGINE; 18/04/2018 – The engine type involved in the Southwest flight incident was also involved in a 2016 engine failure; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 577 DEPARTING NASHVILLE TO PHOENIX EXPERIENCED BIRD STRIKE SHORTLY AFTER TAKEOFF; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 82.5 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH 84.0 PERCENT IN APRIL 2017; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 15/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST HAS RAISED ONE-WAY FARES $2 TO $5 SINCE MONDAY; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES `STRONG EARNINGS, MARGINS’ FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – LUV SEES ENDING 2018 WITH RECORD 752 AIRCRAFT IN FLEET; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS LOSS OF SINGLE FAN BLADE IN ENGINE BLOWOUT ‘JUST SHOULDN’T HAVE CAUSED’ THAT DRAMATIC AN IMPACT

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) by 17,856 shares to 252,564 shares, valued at $30.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 39,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,076 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.