Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake Lifted by White Pine Investment Co; Bp Plc Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Cut as Share Price Rose

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 2.70 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Southwest plane with broken window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Intends To Serve Hawaii Nonstop From California Airports In Oakland, San Diego, San Jose, & Sacramento; 02/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: @AP reports Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q EPS 79c; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former GE vice chair says; 18/04/2018 – FAA to require tests on engine type that exploded during Southwest flight; 18/04/2018 – Cramer recalls his own two crash landings in airplanes after Southwest’s tragic engine failure; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS DALLAS-BOUND PLANE DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines fatality after engine failure

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 478,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.79M, down from 484,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion in cash to the US could be a big boost for investors; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 04/04/2018 – Mercury News: Apple poaches Google’s top AI executive to help Siri; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: COMARCO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1929 – 2018-04-06

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt owns 0.2% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 3.68 million shares. Tctc Limited Liability Co reported 14,359 shares. Rampart Invest Ltd Com accumulated 7,488 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 184,820 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Lc holds 0.04% or 419,141 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie invested in 108,355 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blair William And Co Il reported 11,644 shares. Cadence State Bank Na holds 6,500 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Court Place Advsr Ltd has invested 0.96% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Merian Global (Uk) invested 0.1% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Chevy Chase Holding accumulated 414,788 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 3.48 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Grimes Inc reported 130,543 shares. Blume Mgmt reported 675 shares stake. Citadel Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 422,140 shares.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 60,000 shares to 141,000 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Management reported 94,677 shares stake. 46,088 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa. Archon Prns Ltd holds 94,500 shares. Rockshelter Cap Ltd Liability holds 2.96% or 44,915 shares in its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 38,723 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.31% or 7.53M shares. Gabalex Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 8.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp reported 1,154 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Williams Jones & Associate Lc reported 633,890 shares. Moreover, United Automobile Association has 1.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.58 million shares. Towercrest Capital Management holds 0.84% or 15,360 shares in its portfolio. Provident Tru accumulated 0.07% or 9,660 shares. Cap Int Ltd Ca holds 0.4% or 8,877 shares in its portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 9,916 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).