Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake Has Upped by White Pine Investment Co; Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Position Held by Bloombergsen Inc

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 3.12M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 06/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLEW 11.7 BLN REV PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN MARCH 2018, UP 3.7 PERCENT FROM 11.3 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – NBC Chicago: #BREAKING: 1 person dead after Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia with blown engine; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME 350 U.S. CFM56-7B ENGINES WITHIN 20 DAYS — STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Starts Accident Probe; 04/05/2018 – Glare on Southwest highlights tense relationship between management, mechanics; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N CEO GARY KELLY SAYS AS OF THURSDAY, CARRIER HAS INSPECTED ABOUT 80 PCT OF FLEET AFTER DEADLY ENGINE EXPLOSION; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS LAST INSPECTION ON THE PLANE WAS APRIL 15; 23/04/2018 – Southwest: Engine Inspections Have Affected Less Than 1% Of Flights; 01/05/2018 – Trump Lauds Southwest Airlines Crew for Engine Failure Response; 16/05/2018 – LUV SEES ENDING 2018 WITH RECORD 752 AIRCRAFT IN FLEET

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 37,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 494,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.60M, up from 457,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $13.97 during the last trading session, reaching $466.17. About 119,632 shares traded or 24.80% up from the average. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 107,238 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cordasco Financial Net has 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Monetary Mgmt Grp Incorporated holds 0.96% or 46,615 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 158 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 1.56 million shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 8,850 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 77,174 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.25% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). National Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 750,063 shares in its portfolio. 76,700 were reported by Andra Ap. Twin Cap holds 128,310 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co reported 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). The North Carolina-based Global Endowment LP has invested 2.41% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Blair William And Il accumulated 11,416 shares. Voloridge Invest Lc stated it has 525 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Cambridge Invest Advisors Inc reported 1,373 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 1,965 are held by Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo. Principal Fin Gp holds 0% or 1,357 shares in its portfolio. 3,311 were reported by Dupont Capital Corporation. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,681 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Thomas W invested in 33.79% or 100,348 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Abrams Bison Investments Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 487,000 shares.