Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake Boosted by White Pine Investment Co; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Boosted Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 167,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.69M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $326.02 million, up from 3.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $80.32. About 2.62 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.87. About 2.18 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 21/05/2018 – VARIDESK SNAGS FORMER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXEC FOR COO ROLE; 17/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: One dead after Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: INVESTIGATORS PROBING ENGINE FAILURE ON SOUTHWEST JET; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe–Update; 18/04/2018 – Passengers fail to wear oxygen masks properly aboard emergency Southwest flight; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE IN TUESDAY’S PHILADELPHIA EMERGENCY LANDING TOUCHED DOWN AT 190 MILES PER HOUR, HIGHER SPEED THAN TYPICAL -NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD; 18/04/2018 – NTSB PRESS BRIEFING ON SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ENGINE FAILURE: LIVE; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT INCLUDES TERMS FOR UPDATED WORK RULES, IMPROVED WAGES AND BENEFITS, AND A RATIFICATION BONUS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS AT MEDIA BRIEFING; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: One Dead After Southwest Airlines Jet Emergency Landing

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Limited Co owns 40,840 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 28,288 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0.05% or 4.64 million shares. Sun Life Fincl, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 841 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.5% or 3.08 million shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc reported 68,685 shares stake. Washington-based Palouse Management Inc has invested 0.69% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Private Wealth Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Dnb Asset As invested in 20,266 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com stated it has 15,200 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc stated it has 107 shares. Tillar has 1.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 34,570 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.4% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 139,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.11% or 21,747 shares in its portfolio. 706 are held by Valley National Advisers Incorporated.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

