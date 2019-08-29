Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Declined While Vigilant Capital Management Increased by $359,346 Its Position; Facebook Cl A (FB) Shares Rose While Capital International LTD Upped Its Stake

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 7,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 76,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.74 million, up from 68,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $185.41. About 7.90 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/04/2018 – AI CAUCUS: FACEBOOK SHOULD PROVIDE MORE INFORMATION ON AI USE; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK FB.O TO CHANGE TERMS FOR USERS, LIMITING EFFECT OF NEW EU PRIVACY LAW; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS l HAVE NOT PERSONALLY PROFITED FROM THE DATA HARVESTING-BBC; 21/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed The Facebook CEO is going abroad; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 30/03/2018 – Facebook: Will Advertising Revenue Fall? — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data storm wipes nearly $37bn off market value; 27/03/2018 – THREE FACEBOOK MESSENGER USERS SUE FACEBOOK INC FB.O OVER COLLECTION OF CALL AND TEXT LOGS -LAWSUIT; 26/03/2018 – US regulator opens Facebook […]; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 7,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 263,414 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 256,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 2.26 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – LUV: GE USES ADDITIONAL INSPECTION STEP ON ENGINE FAN BLADES; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: Southwest Airlines engine incident; 17/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight en route to Dallas from New York forced to make an emergency landing in Phila…; 17/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: NTSB confirms 1 fatality on Southwest Airlines flight that made emergency landing in; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recasts Some 2016, 2017 Financial Info for Adoption of New Revenue Standard; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN LAST WEEK’S BLOWOUT HAD NOT BEEN INSPECTED FOR SPECIFIC BLADE PROBLEMS, BUT WAS UP-TO-DATE IN MAINTENANCE; 20/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: BREAKING: Engine manufacturer, FAA call for immediate inspections after Southwest Airlines fatality; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN: SOUTHWEST’S U.S. FARE HIKE IS FIRST SINCE OCTOBER; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Southwest Air: No Emergency Declared On Cracked-Window Flight; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Traffic Fell 0.3%

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) by 52,824 shares to 280,105 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,661 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SAH, DLPH, PINS, TWTR, FB, BTG and RGLD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook consolidation may make breakup harder – FTC – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Beat Goes On – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Libra Partner Mastercard Is Building Its Own Cryptocurrency Team – Live Trading News” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argus clips Southwest Airlines on 737 Max issues – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Southwest’s presence beginning to radically alter interisland fares in Hawaii – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Traffic continued to rise at BHM airport in June – Birmingham Business Journal” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: LTM’s Q2 Loss Narrows, DAL, UAL & LUV in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Southwest Airlines Co.â€™s (NYSE:LUV) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.