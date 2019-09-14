Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Declined While Qci Asset Management Boosted Holding by $1.95 Million; As Apple (Call) (AAPL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Ballentine Partners Decreased Position by $10.75 Million

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (AAPL) by 95.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 54,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $495,000, down from 56,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 11/04/2018 – If Zuckerberg was asked about Cook’s comments, the notes urged him to point towards “lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data.”; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – The new focus on health may make Fitbit and Google stronger competitors against Apple whose smartwatch has continued to grow rapidly; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 39,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 383,202 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.46 million, up from 344,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 4.31 million shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail US: EXCLUSIVE: Grieving family of Southwest Airlines victim say they have not yet decided whether to sue over tragic; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO WON’T COMMENT ON COSTS OF NY, DC SLOT LEASES; 17/04/2018 – NTSB SENDS TEAM TO PHILADELPHIA TO PROBE SOUTHWEST INCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – Rep. Norton: Norton Calls for Hearing on Airline Safety Following Fatality on Southwest Airlines Flight and `60 Minutes’; 18/04/2018 – FAA to require tests on engine type that exploded during Southwest flight; 17/04/2018 – Southwest flight 1380, en route from New York to Dallas, made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport at 11:20 am ET; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines And Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association Reach An Agreement In Principle For Aircraft Mechanics And Rela; 02/05/2018 – WPSD Local 6: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. No reports of; 18/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight forced to land after bird strike day after plane engine explodes…; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN CNBC INTERVIEW

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 17,809 shares to 33,081 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 10,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Company owns 26,607 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Hightower Trust Service Lta has invested 2.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 1.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alpine Woods Cap Lc accumulated 4.2% or 102,230 shares. Hartline Inv invested in 4.45% or 94,146 shares. 10,015 are owned by Wespac Advisors Ltd Llc. Beech Hill Advsrs holds 36,498 shares or 3.79% of its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement stated it has 13,292 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. The New York-based Hartwell J M Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Partnervest Advisory Ser holds 18,960 shares. Horseman Limited accumulated 8,000 shares. Albion Fincl Group Ut stated it has 2.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt Communications holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 185,930 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Ny stated it has 33,667 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Becker Cap accumulated 2.65% or 369,795 shares.

