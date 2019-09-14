Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Declined While Janney Montgomery Scott Has Trimmed Position; Facebook (FB) Holder Capital Wealth Planning Upped Stake

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 8,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 65,165 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, down from 74,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 4.31 million shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: ENGINE INSPECTIONS STARTED BEFORE APRIL 20 FAA ORDER; 17/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: A Southwest Airlines flight from New York to Dallas has made an emergency landing in Philadelphia…; 02/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago to New Jersey diverted due to broken window; 07/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane arriving at BWI was struck by a pickup truck; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines raises dividend by 28 pct on tax reform gains; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 15/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST HAS RAISED ONE-WAY FARES $2 TO $5 SINCE MONDAY; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded is about to recommend more inspections; 03/05/2018 – Southwest engine fan blade showed signs consistent with metal fatigue -NTSB; 18/04/2018 – Southwest flight forced to land after bird strike

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 156.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 10,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,960 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – INDIA SEEKS RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK BY APRIL 4 ON FIVE QUERIES; 25/04/2018 – Facebook finally has a good day: Business is booming; 17/04/2018 – Recode’s @KurtWagner8 and The Verge’s @CaseyNewton answer Facebook testimony questions on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL NOT OFFER USERS ADS-FREE OPTION, SAYS USERS PREFER TARGETED TO NON-TARGETED ADS -EU PARLIAMENT; 10/04/2018 – Facebook puts ads on pages illegally selling animal parts; 18/04/2018 – David Ingram: Exclusive: Under Facebook’s new terms of service, 1.5 billion users are being switched away from agreements with; 10/04/2018 – The notes say Zuckerberg should not say that Facebook already does everything required under the European Union’s upcoming General Data Protection Regulation rules; 19/03/2018 – UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER SAYS IT IS APPLYING FOR WARRANT ON TUESDAY TO SEARCH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OFFICES-CHANNEL 4; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Hints at Possibility of Paid Service; 04/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Uncertainty Is Gone. Facebook Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Instagram: Driving Facebook Forward – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VUG, FB, GOOGL, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Pa holds 3,186 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nordea Mgmt Ab reported 1.74 million shares. Grisanti Cap Limited holds 5.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 52,595 shares. 80,673 were accumulated by Torray Limited Liability Company. Mairs Pwr stated it has 1,300 shares. The Maryland-based Mount Vernon Associates Md has invested 3.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 10.37M shares in its portfolio. 660 are owned by Td Limited Com. Permanens Capital LP holds 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 50 shares. Teewinot Cap Advisers Limited Company invested in 13.73% or 220,901 shares. Burke & Herbert Bank & Tru owns 3,667 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Excalibur Mgmt owns 5,984 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Westwood Grp Incorporated has 25,113 shares. Cryder Capital Ptnrs Llp owns 595,788 shares or 17.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “American shares dropped so much it created an opportunity, analyst says – Dallas Business Journal” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wolfe Research sees quality in Southwest Airlines – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘Itâ€™s almost like they want to continue this war’: Southwest, mechanics discord continues – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: Southwest Airlines keeps RDU at top of the list as carrier plots new routes – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14 million for 13.04 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.