Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shareholder White Pine Investment Co Increased Stake; Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shareholder Cooke & Bieler LP Has Decreased Holding as Stock Price Rose

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 1.03M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Airlines Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUV); 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS RECAST CERTAIN 2016, 2017 FINANCIAL INFO TO REFLECT EXPECTED EFFECTS OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Now Sees 1Q Operating Expenses per Available Seat Mile Flat to Up 1%; 02/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST COMMENTS AT TOWN HALL MEETING WITH SPEAKER PAUL RYAN; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 2018 Capacity Up in Low 5% Range; 02/05/2018 – WTVYNews4: BREAKING: (AP) Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 02/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S IN PROCESS OF GATHERING MORE INFORMATION; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Load Factor 85.1%

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 31,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.75M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.73 million, down from 3.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 1.53M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $682.52 million for 9.02 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 06/14/2019: SYF,AHT,UBS,WHF – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy for a Dovish Fed – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Should Synchrony Financial Get More Credit for Q1 Results? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) by 30,175 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $111.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) by 248,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Renaissancere (NYSE:RNR).

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.