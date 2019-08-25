Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Has Boosted Holding; Savant Capital Maintains Position in Mcdonalds (MCD)

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 3.66M shares traded or 23.39% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 1967.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 210,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 221,200 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 4.69 million shares traded or 30.78% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 04/05/2018 – Glare on Southwest highlights tense relationship between management, mechanics; 18/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – NEW COLLABORATION WITH IHEARTRADIO; 15/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST HAS RAISED ONE-WAY FARES $2 TO $5 SINCE MONDAY; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE SUFFERED ENGINE FAILURE TUESDAY MORNING; 17/04/2018 – WHIO-TV: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: AIRCRAFT HAS 143 CUSTOMERS & 5 CREWMEMBERS ONBOARD; 26/04/2018 – LUV: GROUNDINGS NOT CONSIDERED WITH INSPECTIONS, BLADE HISTORY; 23/04/2018 – Deadly Southwest engine blast could shake any traveler but air travel has become remarkably safe; 17/04/2018 – A Southwest Airlines Engine Explodes, Killing a Passenger; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail US: EXCLUSIVE: Grieving family of Southwest Airlines victim say they have not yet decided whether to sue over tragic

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,386 shares to 48,868 shares, valued at $13.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 38,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,458 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc reported 0.18% stake. Huntington Bank holds 1% or 317,894 shares. Principal Grp holds 1.38 million shares. Moreover, Regions Financial has 0.66% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 300,948 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp reported 11,084 shares. Old Republic International stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Stadion Money Management Ltd Liability reported 5,345 shares. Security National stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Capital Intl Ca owns 513 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Anchor Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,475 shares. Sky Investment Grp Ltd Company stated it has 35,562 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital Inc accumulated 18,583 shares. First City Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 1,811 shares. Rowland And Co Invest Counsel Adv reported 47,795 shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.88% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 25,300 shares to 2,300 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 22,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,600 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).