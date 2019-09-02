Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shareholder Hendley & Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.09 Million; Azimuth Capital Management Has Raised Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 39.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 45,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 161,831 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82M, up from 116,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 15.25 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN SHREWSBERRY SAYS CARD FEES FELL BY $43 MILLION DUE TO NEW ACCOUNTING METHODS; 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO & WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 04/05/2018 – Matt Egan: Breaking: #WellsFargo agrees to pay $480 million to settle claims it misled shareholders about fake account scandal; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 22/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – Adient Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 3.27 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing due to broken window; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS ACCIDENT INVOLVING FLIGHT 1380; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR GIVES NO TIMEFRAME FOR INTERISLAND HAWAII SERVICE; 23/04/2018 – Southwest: On Track To Finish Engine Inspections By May 16; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 17/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: NTSB confirms 1 fatality on Southwest Airlines flight that made emergency landing in; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail US: EXCLUSIVE: Grieving family of Southwest Airlines victim say they have not yet decided whether to sue over tragic; 18/04/2018 – ABC15 Arizona: #BREAKING: The NTSB has released a photo of a piece of engine cowling from the Southwest Airlines flight; 20/04/2018 – FAA orders ’emergency’ engine inspections after deadly blast on Southwest flight; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEES ENDING 2018 WITH RECORD 752 AIRCRAFT IN FLEET

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $562.61M for 12.22 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). The California-based Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Montag A And Assocs Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Field Main Retail Bank reported 675 shares. Huntington National Bank accumulated 0% or 4,146 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 7,844 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 40,247 were reported by Jennison Ltd Liability. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc stated it has 31,370 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Arrow invested in 52,136 shares. Moreover, Horrell Mngmt Inc has 0.13% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 5,000 shares. 4,580 were accumulated by Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. James Investment Rech Inc stated it has 20,798 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa holds 16,933 shares. 24,812 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap Management LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 51,596 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Com Nj reported 7,850 shares. Apriem Advsr accumulated 5,450 shares. Benedict Advsr accumulated 4,867 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department has invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Jcic Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 625 shares. Moors Cabot has invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Greatmark Invest Partners reported 117,838 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Division holds 0.21% or 31,470 shares. Architects accumulated 550 shares. 22,413 are owned by Cambridge Tru. Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.5% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cap Rech Global Invsts holds 0.19% or 12.49 million shares. Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.37% stake.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,421 shares to 212,537 shares, valued at $17.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 23,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,508 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).