Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Shareholder Grimes & Company Has Increased Its Stake by $603,400 as Share Value Declined; Lvm Capital Management LTD Lowered Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Position by $610,660 as Stock Price Declined

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 27.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 16,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 42,290 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 58,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 1.28 million shares traded or 51.27% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 12,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 142,611 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24M, up from 130,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 2.86 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 27/04/2018 – Passenger sues Southwest Airlines over last week’s fatal engine explosion; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 1.5% :LUV US; 17/04/2018 – Southwest says aircraft hit by engine explosion was inspected this week; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN $2.0 BLN TO $2.1 BLN RANGE; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines has a new destination – and it’s making other carriers nervous; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS BLADE INSPECTIONS HAVE FOUND NO CRACKS, FATIGUE; 02/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Earns Top Customer Experience Ratings for Airlines, According to Temkin Group; 17/04/2018 – Dept of Trans: Statement from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES 1Q RASM COMPARABLE WITH YR AGO RECAST RASM; 20/04/2018 – CFM SAYS RECOMMENDS ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS WITHIN NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group In (NYSE:THG) by 2,775 shares to 58,397 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR) by 231,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,050 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Inv Management reported 5,470 shares stake. Skylands Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 96,000 shares. 295,587 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Tillar has invested 0.99% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Kistler has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 311,997 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 13,478 shares in its portfolio. Hamel Associate Inc holds 55,300 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company owns 35,048 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Fulton Bancorporation Na owns 24,754 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Maverick Cap Limited invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Nuwave Invest Management Lc holds 0.91% or 17,060 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.06% or 581,188 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $116.97M for 10.07 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $438.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 2,335 shares to 58,534 shares, valued at $7.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

