Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shareholder First Quadrant LP Raised Position; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Citigroup (C) as Shares Rose

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 7,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,448 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43M, down from 127,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $70.03. About 20.39M shares traded or 52.08% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Citigroup at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 7 (Table); 24/04/2018 – Citigroup Reorganizes Credit Markets Unit as Lathrop Takes Leave; 21/03/2018 – Formerly detained Saudi businessmen Alwaleed and Alhokair in talks for loans; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update; 13/04/2018 – Citi Says Investment Banking Hasn’t Hit Stop Button: TOPLive

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 36,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,627 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, up from 119,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 5.97M shares traded or 65.56% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former exec says; 17/04/2018 – Southwest flight 1380, en route from New York to Dallas, made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport at 11:20 am ET; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SouthwestAirlines plane with reported engine flame out lands safely at #PHL; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: NO EMERGENCY DECLARED ON DIVERTED FLIGHT; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CHIEF KELLY SAYS THE LAST DATE OF AIRCRAFT INSPECTION WAS SUNDAY, APRIL 15; 03/05/2018 – Failed Southwest Air Jet Engine Had Passed Seven Inspections; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane being towed off tarmac at #PHL Awaiting airline statement LIVE @FOX29philly…; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SENDS CHECKS TO FLIGHT 1380 PASSENGERS: MORNING NEWS; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advisors Lc owns 14,880 shares. Sun Life has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 841 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 95,513 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division invested in 0.09% or 12,209 shares. Sunbelt has invested 0.21% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Kopp Invest Advsr Lc reported 0.74% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Renaissance Limited Liability Corp reported 277,880 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 2.07 million shares. Bluecrest Mgmt owns 13,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 101,772 shares. Palouse Capital Inc accumulated 34,492 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 675,419 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.60 million shares. Consulta Limited has 100,000 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc by 30,761 shares to 10,240 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Glbl Ex Us Real Est (VNQI) by 9,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,645 shares, and cut its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.51 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Colony Lc has invested 0.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dnb Asset As has 1.53M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Corporation Oh invested in 8,423 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) invested in 0.05% or 80,616 shares. Causeway Limited Liability holds 4.05 million shares. Webster National Bank N A accumulated 26,045 shares. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company has 0.99% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 109,915 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ancora Advsrs Limited has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Automobile Association has invested 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 0.29% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gabelli & Com Inv Advisers stated it has 7,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communications Limited has 0.81% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 154,183 shares. Kiltearn Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 3.73 million shares or 6.6% of the stock.

