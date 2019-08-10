Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shareholder First Dallas Securities Has Cut Position by $322,116 as Share Price Declined; As Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Valuation Were Volatile, Rivernorth Capital Management Increased Holding by $6.92 Million

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 94.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 576,720 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53M, up from 608,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 40,008 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 6,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 47,084 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 2.56 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEW JETS COULD BE ADDITIONS, REPLACEMENTS; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONFIRMS LEASING ALASKA FLIGHT SLOTS IN NY, DC; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – FLEW 11.2 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN APRIL 2018, A SLIGHT DECREASE FROM 11.2 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN APRIL 2017; 16/05/2018 – LUV: AUDITING INTERNAL RECORDS TO BE SURE EVERY BLADE EXAMINED; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FEB. CAPACITY UP 1% :LUV US; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Load Factor 85.1%; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CEO `PLEASED WITH RESULTS OF TESTING SO FAR’; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: Southwest Airlines engine incident; 18/04/2018 – Miami Herald: #BREAKING: A bird strike forces a Southwest Airlines jet to make an emergency landing in Nashville, one day after

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO) by 742,622 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668,568 shares, and cut its stake in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robinson Capital Management Ltd holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 480,908 shares. Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 0.32% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 56,866 shares. 150,139 are held by Van Eck Corp. First Hawaiian Natl Bank accumulated 210 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco stated it has 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). City Of London Inv Mngmt owns 120,588 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Inc owns 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 13,300 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 188,791 shares. -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Rivernorth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.96% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Karpus Mngmt accumulated 56,883 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Twin Focus Capital Prtnrs Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 31,294 shares. Raymond James And Associates invested in 157,168 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 4,545 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65 million for 10.60 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 22,005 shares to 72,105 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hodges Fund (HDPMX) by 20,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (NYSE:ENLC).