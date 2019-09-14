Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shareholder Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Trimmed Its Holding; St James Investment Company Maintains Holding in Travelers Companies (TRV)

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 348.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 8,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 11,359 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 2,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $146.31. About 1.46 million shares traded or 19.96% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 07/05/2018 – Travelers paid airlines a record $4.6 billion last year to check their luggage; 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 39.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 57,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 89,526 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54 million, down from 147,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 4.31M shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Load Factor 85.1%; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Plane Flying From New York to Dallas Forced to Make Emergency Landing in Philadelphia Tuesday; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines carried more passengers last month than in April 2017, but posted a slight decline in traffic, in the wake of last month’s fatal mid-air engine failure; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CEO `PLEASED WITH RESULTS OF TESTING SO FAR’; 26/04/2018 – LUV SAYS NEVER CONSIDERED GROUNDING PLANES WITH OLDEST ENGINES; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE SUFFERED DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE AND WINDOW: FAA; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEES GROWING TO MORE THAN 150 DESTINATIONS OVER TIME; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: INSPECTIONS GOING WELL, `PLEASED’ WITH RESULTS: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: Breaking: A Southwest Airlines plane just made an emergency landing in Philadelphia due to possible engine damage

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Travelers Schedules Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Gain on Thursday With Improved Global Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors International Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12,329 shares to 130,072 shares, valued at $9.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 45,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 599,079 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14M for 13.04 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger Management stated it has 107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 2.00M shares. Bartlett & Company Ltd Liability Company has 150 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.25% stake. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Com has 1,000 shares. London Com Of Virginia accumulated 1.14 million shares or 0.5% of the stock. Blume Capital Mngmt has 550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management Lp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ironwood Limited Co holds 452 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1St Source Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Curbstone Fincl Management stated it has 0.22% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Provident Trust has invested 6.83% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 250 shares. 47,000 were reported by Midas Management Corp. Cim Inv Mangement has 0.17% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Beaten-Down Industrials Worth Considering Now – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hawaiian Holdings Stock Approaches a Multiyear Low on Southwest Fears – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southwest expands service to Hawaii – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: Southwest Airlines keeps RDU at top of the list as carrier plots new routes – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019.