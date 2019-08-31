Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Share Value Declined While White Pine Investment Co Has Increased Its Holding; As Banco Latinoamericano Come (BLX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Thomas White International LTD Has Lifted Holding

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 3.01M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports February Traffic; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES AUTHORIZES NEW $2.0B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – KXLY 4 News: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Cleveland after window cracks during flight. (Via; 02/05/2018 – WTVYNews4: BREAKING: (AP) Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 18/04/2018 – FAA orders inspection of jet engines following Southwest flight explosion; 17/04/2018 – NTSB SENDS TEAM TO PHILADELPHIA TO PROBE SOUTHWEST INCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Sub-Optimal Flight Schedule to Continue to Pressure Yields in 2Q; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST – CONTINUE TO COOPERATE WITH NTSB’S INVESTIGATION TO UNDERSTAND CAUSE OF FLIGHT 1380 ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – LUV SEES LONG BEACH EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY WITH JETBLUE PULLDOWN; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Diverts Flight for `Maintenance Review’ of Window

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano Come (BLX) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 23,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The institutional investor held 119,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 96,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano Come for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $711.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 75,052 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 70,963 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advisors accumulated 3,402 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 74,576 shares. Moreover, Clean Yield Grp Inc has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Allied Advisory Inc accumulated 31,370 shares. Veritable LP holds 13,739 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.2% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 95,775 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 160,385 shares. Moreover, Hilltop has 0.15% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney Company has 100,123 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 6.96 million shares. Leisure Management owns 11,204 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 5,640 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd has 0.08% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

